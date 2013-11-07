Dow Blasts To Record Highs!

The remarkable bull run in the stock market continues.

Moments ago, the Dow Jones Industrial Average got as high as 15,731. This is an all-time intraday high.

The S&P 500 is within points of its all-time high.

This comes amid little market-moving news.

Some experts have warned that stocks may be in the process of forming a bubble. But relative to previous all-time highs, other experts note that the fundamentals of the stock market are much more robust.

On Friday, the Bureau of Labour Statistics will publish its October jobs report.

“If one word characterises the market’s likely reaction, it’s asymmetric,” reported BI’s Matthew Boesler previewing the jobs report. “Most seem to agree that, as Citi global head of G-10 FX strategy Steven Englander puts it, “a good number is unambiguously good, whereas a bad number is ambiguously bad.””

Wall Street economists polled by Bloomberg are looking for 120,000 nonfarm payrolls in October, down from 148,000 in September.

