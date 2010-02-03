Dow Up Over 100, As Bulls Gun For Two Big Days In A Row

Stocks are on a roll as the Dow is up around 100 points. Meanwhile, the NASDAQ is up 15 points to 2185 and the S&P 500 is up 1% to 1101.

Commodities continue to have a field day. Oil is up nearly 4% at $77.30 a barrel.

Gold is up $13.30 to $1118.30 an ounce while silver is up $0.07 at $16.73 an ounce. Copper futures are down a fraction of a cent.

Cotton futures continue their slide, currently down 1.5% at $68.29 a bale.

Sugar futures have since reversed and is on the rise. Earlier they were down slightly. Cocoa is down slightly as well.

As far as the S&P goes, nearly every sector is performing well, with tech being dragged down slightly by a few companies like Qualcomm (QCOM) and Google (GOOG). Financials are the same, with Wells Fargo (WFC) and PNC Financial (PNC) doing the dragging.



