Dow Futures Already Up An Unholy 363, NASDAQ Up 77

Don’t worry America, you too are going to get a taste of the big action emanating out of Europe.Think of it as your (slight) payback for the fact that you’re funding a huge bailout via the IMF.



Right now futures are going nuts.

The Dow is up 363, the S&P 500 is up 47, and the NASDAQ is up 77, the latter two being moves of nearly 4%.

(You didn’t panic sell on Friday after Thursday’s wildness, right? Right!?)

