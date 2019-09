As you can see, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is falling hard, currently down over 230 points.



The S&P is taking a beating too, with every sector bleeding red as worries over Greece and Spain proliferate (also the oil spill). It’s down 25 points to 1176 and the NASDAQ Composite is down 70 points to 2428.

Photo: FreeStockCharts.com

