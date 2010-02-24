Dow Ends Down Triple Digits, Commodities Crushed

Not even the plunge protection team could save this market. Here’s the scoreboard:

Dow: Down 100 points to 10,281.

NASDAQ: Down 29 points to 2213.

S&P 500: Down 14 points to 1094, breaking the 1100 level early in the day.

Oil ended down $1.34 to $78.97 a barrel. Sayanora $80 a barrel.

Gold lost $9.90 and is at $1103 an ounce. Silver lost 2.5% or $0.39 to drop down to $15.86 an ounce.

