DOW DOWN, UNEMPLOYMENT UP

AP: Stocks tumbled and credit markets remained tight Thursday after an unexpected rise in unemployment claims and a drop in factory orders underscored the troubles facing the economy even if lawmakers are able to sew together a financial rescue aimed at resuscitating the ailing credit markets.

The Dow Jones industrials fell by more than 200 points, their Among local blue chips, McDonald’s Corp. was down 62 cents at $63.04; Caterpillar Inc. was down $3.14 — about 5.5% — at $53.80; Boeing Co. was down $1.50 at $55.12, and Kraft Foods Inc. was up 16 cents at $33.61.

…The Dow drop is the fourth straight triple-digit move, after the government reported that the number of people seeking unemployment benefits rose last week to a seven-year high and that demand at the nation’s factories has fallen by the largest amount in nearly two years

