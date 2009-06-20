Dow Down, S&P And NASDAQ Higher

We’re going to go ahead and call it a draw. Neither the bulls nor the bears did much to advance their cause on this Friday, though both had the momentum at one point either on.



The Dow ended down marginally, while it was the reverse for the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ.

Financials generally ended higher, but for the most part they continue to comatosed and boring (earnings seasons, right around the corner, could change that).

The real winner of the day: Smith & Wesson* (SWHC), which rocketed over 20% on good earnings. In other words, people are really buying guns like all the reports say they are. At least they were in the last quarter. With the armageddon story fading, that trend could wind down.

Anyway, so much for that craaazy quadruple witching.

*Disclosure: The auathor owns shares in Smith & Wesson.

