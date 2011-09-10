ONE HOUR TO GO: Stocks Are Getting Poleaxed, With The Dow Down 340

Photo: Alan Levine via Flickr

One hour to go until the weekend and stocks are getting whacked.The Dow is off about 340.



There’s no domestic news, really…. it’s all basically a freakout over Europe and Greece (it seems).

And of course, it should be a very busy weekend on the Europe front, so just because today ends, doesn’t mean you can rest.

