ONE HOUR TO GO: Stocks Are Getting Poleaxed, With The Dow Down 340

Photo: Alan Levine via Flickr
One hour to go until the weekend and stocks are getting whacked.The Dow is off about 340.
There’s no domestic news, really…. it’s all basically a freakout over Europe and Greece (it seems).
And of course, it should be a very busy weekend on the Europe front, so just because today ends, doesn’t mean you can rest.
Click here to see what’s got people so nervous about Greece >
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.