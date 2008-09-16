DOW Down 500: Not Bad, But Also Not Bottom

After spending most of the day in “stronger-than-expected” territory, the DOW cratered in the last two hours of trading. On the whole, given that one major brokerage firm went bankrupt and another rushed to sell itself to avoid collapse, a 500-point fall (-4.4%) isn’t that bad.



That said, other than the usual violent bear-market rally, it’s hard to see the market’s direction changing, especially now that AIG is now on death’s door.

