Quick update. Our little early-morning rally turned around fast, and now stocks are headed straight into the toilet. According to CNBC, the market has now made its worst 4-day run since early July. The S&P 500 is in danger of braeaking back below 1,000, whiel the Dow is down over 150.



Gold is weak, too, edging towards 940.

