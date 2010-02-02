Dow Now Up Over 100 Points, Commodities In Control

The Dow is on a roll, currently up around 100 points. Though investors should be careful, as the same thing happened last week only to have the DJIA plummet a few dozen points.



The NASDAQ is up 14 points and the S&P 500 is up about 13.

It’s a great day for commodities as well. Gold is about to hit the $1100 an ounce mark. Silver is up 1.8% at $16.49 an ounce.

Oil is also on the rise, up $1.16 to $74.05 in mid-day trading.

