Dow Closes Up Over 110 Points, Huge Day For Gold

The bulls started off the week with a bang.

The major indices rallied, along with energy, banking, and technology to pull off gains for today. The Dow closed at 10,185, up 118 points.

As for the NASDAQ, it managed to close up a percentage point at 2170 and the S&P 500 gained 15 points to close at 1089.

Commodities also showed strong performance, with oil att $74.77 a barrel, up 2.6%.

Gold had a huge day, up $23 to $1106 an ounce. Silver is up 3% to $16.68 an ounce.

Amazon (AMZN) shares tanked in the afternoon after news that it’s no longer a monopoly in the e-book world and will need to charge prices that deviate from its standard of $9.99 a book.

Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs (GS) gained $4.14, closing at $152.86 a share.



