Scoreboard:



Dow: Up 9 points to 10,850.

NASDAQ: Down 2 points to 2395.

S&P 500: Up 1 point to 1166.

Commodities: Mixed. Oil took a hit of $0.47, falling to $80.06 a barrel.

Gold shot up 1.1% to $1106.80 an ounce, thanks to worries related to the Korean conflict from earlier today. Silver is up 1% to $16.91 an ounce.

Photo: Google Finance

