The Bulls continue to pull out gains and Primerica (PRI) takes the title of most traded stock on the NYSE today.



Here’s the scorebaord:

Dow: Up 70 points to 10,927.

NASDAQ: Up 4 points to 2402.

S&P 500: Up 8 points to 1178.

Commodities: Oil climbed above $85 a barrel, now at $85.01 a barrel, up 1.5% for the day.

Photo: Google Finance

