Uh oh. The technical geniuses on TV keep saying that if we break through the November lows, then we’re likely to go a lot lower. While we’re still not there on the S&P, we’re there on the Dow, which ended at 7466. So yeah, you didn’t miss the bottom.



Financials had a horrible day, though GE managed to hold just above $10.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.