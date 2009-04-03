Dow Can't Hold 8,000

We’ll try again tomorrow. After flirting with and passing the arbitrary psychological level of 8,000 on the Dow, the index ended up at 7,977.



It was still a quite strong day, though at one point there major indices were up around 4%. In the end, the NASDAQ gained 51, for a gain of about 3.3%. The S&P 500 added 22.92, finishing at 834.

The big stories of the day were Obama wrapping up the G20, proclaiming victory on a new effort to fight the recession, and the long expected (and probably insignificant) change to the accounting rules.

