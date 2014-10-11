The Dow Is Now In The Red For 2014

Friday’s 115-point sell-off in the Dow Jones Industrial Average sent the 30-stock index into the red for the year.

Closing at 16,544, the Dow is now below its Dec. 31, 2013 close of 16,576.

Some market-watchers think this is just a brief blip in the 5-year old bull market. Others warn this could be the beginning of something much scarier.

One thing’s for sure: volatility is back in the markets.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.