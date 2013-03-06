Dow All-Time High On The Top Of USA Today

Joe Weisenthal

The Dow just hit an all-time high.

So we thought we’d go over to the Newseum to check out how the news is being covered on front pages around the country.

Most of the newspapers don’t have anything on it.

USA Today does have it as a big splash.

usatodayfrontpage

Photo: Newseum

But most papers look like the Yuma Sun, which doesn’t have anything.

Photo: Newseum

The LA Times also has it, though it has a funny followup question.

Photo: Newseum

