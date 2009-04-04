Dow 8,000 Holds!

Update 2: It holds! The Dow has closed around 8016.



Update: Nope, can’t hold on. Dow down again.

Original post: The Dow couldn’t close above 8,000 yesterday, but after an initial decline it’s back above the mark today.

Of course it’s a completely arbitrary, psychological level. But if you’re a bull, closing above that mark heading into the weekend might be a nice boost. Once again, it’s the NASDAQ leading the way, gaining about 1% to around 1,618.

Of note is that banks are only doing so-so. They’re up a couple percentage points here or there, but not exactly leading the way as they’ve been over the course of this rally.

