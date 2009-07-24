All these old benchmarks Dow 10,000… Dow 8,000… Dow 9,000, we’ve crashed through all of these so many times in various directions, it’s easy to lose track.



But once again, we’ve broken back through (going up), Dow 9,000, gaining 132, to 9012 (as of about 10:55). The NASDAQ, which is up nearly 30, is about to turn in an improbably 12th straight day of green.

Judged solely by market action, this has been a stellar earnings season so far.

