Dow 8,000? Markets Tank Again

Swear it feels like last November again. Citigroup is still off about 15%, and all the major markets are down over 3%. The Dow is down to 8163, so 8,000 is in view again. The intraday los is 7392, so we’ve got a little bit to go before we hit that. The S&P 500 is down close to 4%



The losers: Everyone. Financials, obviously, but so too retail (down heavy after weak retail numbers for December), and energy.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.