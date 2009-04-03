Dow 8,000!

If it’s a sucker’s rally, it’s a big one.



The Dow has just crossed the 8,000 mark, and is trading within a point or two on either side of it. Just a few weeks ago, the Dow hit a low of 6,440.08, for a gain of 24%. Once again, financials are putting in a strong day. Ken Lewis’ performance on CNBC seems to have gone over well, with Bank of America (BAC) stock up over 7%. GE is above $10 again, gaining over 6%.

The NASDAQ is having a particularly strong day, gaining 4% to about 1,613.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.