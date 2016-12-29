The Dow threatens 20,000

US stocks opened up with gains on Wednesday during what is likely to be another quiet holiday session marred by low volume.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average trades up 0.1% at 19972.05, and trades within an eyelash of the elusive 20,000 mark. The index has threatened the psychological level for much of the past two weeks, but has been unable to climb above it for the first time.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq have opened with respective gains of 0.1%, and are both trading near record highs.

The Dow is on track for its eighth consecutive weekly gain, its longest streak since November 2013. Stocks have been on a roll since the election as investors cheered the prospects of President-elect Donald Trump’s plans to to cut taxes, ease regulations, and spend hundreds of billions of dollars on US infrastructure.

Elsewhere, the US Treasury market is little changed with the 10-year yield hovering near 2.56%.

The economic calendar is light on Wednesday, limited to the 10 a.m. ET release of pending home sales.

NOW WATCH: Watch Yellen explain why the Federal Reserve decides to raise rates



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.