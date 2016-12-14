Saturday is the best day for the stock market

Saturday is the best-performing day for the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

The New York Stock Exchange used to be open for trading on Saturday mornings between 10 a.m. and noon from 1887 to 1952. And when ranking the days of the week, the Dow returned the most on Saturdays on average, according to S&P Dow Jones Indices.

Here’s the full ranking by day of the week, as of March 31, 2016:

Saturday: 0.0683%

Friday: 0.0639%

Wednesday: 0.0543%

Tuesday: 0.0440%

Thursday: 0.0279%

Monday: -0.0862%

July is the best-performing month, returning 1.32% on average since the Dow was founded in 1896. Nineteen years later, the Dow had its best year ever with a mind blowing 82% rally.

The Dow opened at a record high on Tuesday, and came about 100 points shy of 20,000. It has been 24 days since the index first closed above 19,000. If the index closes above 20,000 within the next 17 days, it would be the fastest 1,000-point move ever.

The move from 10,000 to 11,000 took just 35 days at the height of the tech bubble in 1999.

