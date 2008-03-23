DOW 20,000 in 12 Months

Forecaster James Finucane calls a “V” bottom in the US market. His logic:



Bear Stearns crescendo just like panicked bailouts of 1970, 1984, 1987, 1998, etc.

Everyone’s bearish.

Alan “I’ll say anything to save my reputation” Greenspan saying “worst financial crisis in my lifetime.”

9 straight months of equity mutual fund outflows (a record)

Consumer confidence at lows

Individual investor bearishness at highs

Central banks in complete panic, will do anything to save growth, esp. in election year

Etc.

Finucane’s guess is probably as good as anyone’s. We’re significantly more cautious, but hopefully we’re wrong. More at Barron’s…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.