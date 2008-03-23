DOW 20,000 in 12 Months

Forecaster James Finucane calls a “V” bottom in the US market. His logic:
- Bear Stearns crescendo just like panicked bailouts of 1970, 1984, 1987, 1998, etc.
- Everyone’s bearish.
- Alan “I’ll say anything to save my reputation” Greenspan saying “worst financial crisis in my lifetime.”
- 9 straight months of equity mutual fund outflows (a record)
- Consumer confidence at lows
- Individual investor bearishness at highs
- Central banks in complete panic, will do anything to save growth, esp. in election year
- Etc.
Finucane’s guess is probably as good as anyone’s. We’re significantly more cautious, but hopefully we’re wrong. More at Barron’s…
