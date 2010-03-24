Dow 11,000 Getting Closer To Reality

Dow: Currently at 10,848, up 63 points and only 150 away from hitting the coveted 11,000 mark.

NASDAQ: Up 10 points to 2405.

S&P 500: Up 3 points to 1169.

Commodities are also gaining, but performance is nowhere near equities. Oil is currently up $0.24 to $81.84 a barrel.

Gold is up $2.10 to $1101.60 an ounce. Silver is up $0.05 to $16.99 an ounce.

Futures see equities slightly up along with softs. OJ and sugar are falling along with live cattle and lean hogs. Grains also remain mixed with corn, rice, and oats falling.



Photo: FinViz

