Dow 11,000! (Briefly)

Wow.
Update: We’ve slipped back down. Not clear if we can hold.
Update 2: Uh, oh, it’s looking like we’re not going to hold it with 3 minutes left to go. We’re back down to 10,992.
Update 3: Per CNBC, we haven’t hit that level since September 26, 2008.
Update 4: We didn’t hold. Looks like we missed it by about 3 points. But, given the ructions in Greece, etc. today’s 71 point gain is pretty impressive.
Update 5: Here’s a fuller rundown of what happened today.
