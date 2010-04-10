Dow 11,000! (Briefly)

Wow.



Update: We’ve slipped back down. Not clear if we can hold.

Update 2: Uh, oh, it’s looking like we’re not going to hold it with 3 minutes left to go. We’re back down to 10,992.

Update 3: Per CNBC, we haven’t hit that level since September 26, 2008.

Update 4: We didn’t hold. Looks like we missed it by about 3 points. But, given the ructions in Greece, etc. today’s 71 point gain is pretty impressive.

Update 5: Here’s a fuller rundown of what happened today.

