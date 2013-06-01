Dove's 'Real Beauty Sketches' Actually Might Not Be The Most Viral Ad Ever

Last week, Unilever announced that Dove’s “Real Beauty Sketches” video was the most watched viral ad of all time.



The ad garnered 114 million views by May 22, one month after its release, and Unruly Media calculated that it was shared 3.74 million times.

But Ad Age reports the Dove video might not actually be the title holder for most viral ad ever.

Not so fast, says rival video analytics firm Visible Measures, which only ranked “Real Beauty Sketches” fifth on its all-time ranking as of last week, albeit with a “true reach” of 157 million. That included views from China that Visible Measures added after Ad Age inquired.

Visible Measures analyses data from all cuts of the ad, whereas Unruly doesn’t measure behind the scenes footage, different edits, and extended versions.

But that doesn’t mean hope is lost for Dove. Visible Measure’s number one spot is Blendec’s “Will It Blend,” which took a whole six years to get 231 million views. Dove’s “Real Beauty Sketches” is more than half way there in just weeks.

