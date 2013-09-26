Dove Wins Brand Genius Award For 'Real Beauty Sketches' [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:

Dove’s Steve Miles and Fernando Machado won Adweek’s Grand Brand Genius award for the overwhelmingly popular “Real Beauty Sketches.”

Meanwhile, Coca-Cola won Best in Show at the 2013 IAB Mixx awards for its Small World Machines campaign, which encouraged people in Pakistan and India to interact with each other in real time via a digital portal. The complete list of winners is here.

Adweek reports that putting movie stars on the cover of a magazine is no longer a sure bet for generating big sales.

Hotels.com has narrowed its search to three agencies: Crispin Porter + Bogusky, Arnold, and Leo Burnett. Young & Rubicam was the incumbent on the account.

The NFL has reached a deal with Twitter to sell video advertising packages that are pushed to football fans via the social network.

Online video technology company Unruly has expanded its ShareRank tool, which predicts a video’s viral potential, to Brazil. The average Brazilian is more than three times as likely to share a branded video than the global average.

Estee Lauder is preparing a two-part digital media review for 2014.

The social media aggregator and publisher RebelMouse launched its first ever mobile app for the Android platform.

Advertising Week is almost over! Digiday killed it with 11 Signs You Are Burned Out On Advertising Week. We can confirm that Bonin Bough really is everywhere.

