Dove's Latest Incredible Video Asks Why Women Hate Being Photographed

Dove is continuing its mission to eradicated women’s self esteem issues with its latest video: “Camera Shy.”



The minute-long ad by Ogilvy & Mather London shows woman after woman running — sometimes giggling, sometimes screaming — from cameras during birthdays, graduations, or a normal Saturday afternoon around the house.

Then the text, “When did you stop thinking you’re beautiful?” appears over a montage of little girls smiling, primping and posing.

Although the video won a Cannes Gold Lion, it has yet to turn into the viral sensation Dove found in its last video, “Real Beauty Sketches,” which had a forensic sketch artist show women through portraits that they are more beautiful than they give themselves credit for.

Just one month after its release, “Real Beauty Sketches” was viewed on YouTube more than 114 million times. Thus far “Camera Shy” only has 65,000 views after more than a week.

“Real Beauty Sketches,” however, also had a carefully planned and executed roll-out strategy to get the maximum amount of press and sharing. “Camera Shy” is only now beginning to get media attention. But it’s never too late to go viral.

The video is highly relatable and, thus, sharable to a large audience. This could be Dove’s latest viral masterpiece.

