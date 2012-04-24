Revolutionary Facebook App Lets You Swap Out Ads That Call You Fat—Here's Today's Ad Brief

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

As a part of its continued effort to affirm healthy body images, Dove‘s new campaign, “The Ad Makeover,” allows Facebook users to swap out negative ads about “jelly rolls,” “muffin tops,” and “love handles” with the beauty companies own positive ads. Ogilvy created the campaign, based in Australia, that gives affirmations like, “The perfect bum is the one you’re sitting on” and “Think of your cups as half full.” This move could flip Facebook advertising on its head. Nick Keenan, department head, implementation, planning and investment at MediaCom, said, “I don’t know how you can then plan ahead for something that may or may not appear because someone else’s creative campaign is seized by the collective social universe in Facebook. They can just replace it at will.”

New Orleans and Atlantic City are in a marketing war against the recessionary “staycation” trend. Euro RSCG launched a “Do AC” campaign earlier this month and New Orleans is looking for a new creative for the first time in a decade.

Cottonelle’s new campaign wants people to share when they went to the bathroom on Facebook. Really. The advertisements feature families arguing over what they call it after they use dry and moist toilet papers (Southern hospitality? A clean getaway?) and then instructs consumers to “Try them together. Then name it on Facebook.”

Why, yes there is a new Old Spice man.

JWT is rebranding Digitara, its 60-person Minneapolis office.

