Side-By-Side FBI Sketches Show Women Think They're Less Attractive Than Strangers Do

Laura Stampler
dove sketch artist

Dove’s new “real beauty” campaign, by Ogilvy, employed an FBI sketch artist to help show women that they are more beautiful than they think.

Without ever seeing the women in question, forensic artist Gil Zamora asked women to describe themselves. He then asked strangers who had previously interacted with the subjects to describe the very women.

While the subjects said things like, “I have a fat, rounder face,” “I would say I have a pretty big forehead,” the strangers were far more complimentary. Sketches based on the strangers’ views were not only more attractive, but more representative of how the women actually looked. 

We’ve collected the images that show how much women are prone to being overly self critical.

Meet Florence.

This is how she sees herself.

And this is how she is viewed by a stranger.

Meet Melinda.

This is what Melinda thinks she looks like.

This is how a stranger sees Melinda.

This is Kela.

She told an FBI sketch artist that she looks like this ...

... but this is how a random stranger sees her.

While we don't have all the real photos of the women, their self assessments ...

... were continuously harsher (and more inaccurate) than descriptions given by strangers.

A woman named Lani described her face as round, her features less carved ...

... whereas a stranger saw a leaner face, stronger features, and more spirited eyes.

The test continued ...

... but the results stayed the same.

Here's a video of the experiment.

Dove's campaigns are always creative ...

