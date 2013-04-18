Side-By-Side FBI Sketches Show Women Think They're Less Attractive Than Strangers Do

Dove’s new “real beauty” campaign, by Ogilvy, employed an FBI sketch artist to help show women that they are more beautiful than they think.



Without ever seeing the women in question, forensic artist Gil Zamora asked women to describe themselves. He then asked strangers who had previously interacted with the subjects to describe the very women.

While the subjects said things like, “I have a fat, rounder face,” “I would say I have a pretty big forehead,” the strangers were far more complimentary. Sketches based on the strangers’ views were not only more attractive, but more representative of how the women actually looked.

We’ve collected the images that show how much women are prone to being overly self critical.

