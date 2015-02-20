Don't tweet mean things about celebrities on Oscars night -- Dove will come after you

YouTube/Dove Dove is rustling up some positive responses to tweets like these.

Dove is attempting to wash away some of the meanness on Twitter during the Oscars with a social media campaign that aims to put a positive spin on some of the negative tweets about beauty and body image on awards night.

The Unilever-owned brand has created a Twitter tool that will identify hateful and cruel keywords at a time when it is likely lots of people will be making snarky remarks about actors and actresses on the red carpet. Dove’s Twitter account will then tweet non-automated, positive responses and advice, according to a Mashable report.

Dove says its #SpeakBeautiful campaign is based on a study that found four out of every five negative tweets posted on Twitter about beauty and body image are from women putting themselves down.

Dove has long been an advocate of promoting self-esteem amongst women and positive messages around body image, with its long-running and well-received “Real Beauty” brand campaign. Its “Dove Real Beauty Sketches” campaign became the most-viewed video ad of all time in 2013.

The brand has also created a video to promote its #SpeakBeautiful push to show the domino effect when insults about people’s images are posted online. Dove says it plans to continue its Twitter push long after the Oscars as it looks to make Twitter a more friendly place for women to inhabit.

However, Dove will need to be wary of the very online bullies it is looking to banish. Earlier this month a well-meaning Coca-Cola Twitter campaign — which saw the brand use an automated tool to transform negative tweets into cute images — was hijacked by Gawker. The tech blog fed the tool with passages of Adolf Hitler’s “Mein Kampf,” which the Coca-Cola account duly turned into images of a cat playing drums, smiley faces, and so on.

Coca-Cola responded to the prank with this statement: “The #MakeItHappy message is simple: The Internet is what we make it, and we hoped to inspire people to make it a more positive place. It’s unfortunate that Gawker is trying to turn this campaign into something that it isn’t. Building a bot that attempts to spread hate through #MakeItHappy is a perfect example of the pervasive online negativity Coca-Cola wanted to address with this campaign.”

