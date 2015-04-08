Dove wanted to find out what would happen if you asked women to choose whether they were "beautiful" or "average"

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Dove’s latest effort in its long-running “Campaign for Real Beauty” is out.

In this short documentary video from ad agency Ogilvy & Mather Chicago, the brand visited Delhi, Sao Paulo, London, San Francisco, and London, asking women to choose to walk between two doors: “Beautiful,” or “Average.”

As we should all know by know, after more than 10 years of Dove Real Beauty ads, the majority of women choose “Average.”

One woman remarks that it’s difficult to choose because it makes you “self-conscious of how you perceive yourself, and if that lines up with how the rest of the world perceives you.” A woman in Shanghai remarks: “Beauty to me, it’s way too far out of reach.”

As the video progresses, more women build up the courage to go through the “Beautiful” door, and they find the experience quite empowering. The spot follows the classic Dove ad schema, and will no doubt split opinion as to whether Dove is truly helping women become more positive about their body image, or whether it is patronizing them in order to sell bars of soap.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.