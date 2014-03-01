Dove Calls New Jersey 'The Armpit Of America,' Expects Residents To Buy Its Deodorant

Dove is promoting a new line of deodorant products by talking up armpits and putting down New Jersey. According to a story from The New York Times, the Unilever-owned brand is planning to run this billboard in New Jersey sometime in July:

The billboard is part of a new campaign from the ad agency Ogilvy & Mather that seeks to promote Dove’s Advanced Care deodorant by offering a defence of the armpit, a much-maligned body part that Dove believes deserves better treatment.

The campaign will also include a television commercial and several print ads disputing the idea that “armpit” should be used as a synonym for “the worst place in a given region.”

“It was a very conscious decision because people view ‘armpit’ as a dirty word,” Ogilvy & Mather creative director Nancy Vaznonis told The Times. “We wanted to change the preconception of it as dirty.”

