Dove Bottle Implies That White Skin Is 'Normal'

Hayley Peterson

Dove is under fire for implying that white skin is “normal” on bottles of self-tanning lotion.

The “summer glow” lotion is available for two skin types: “Fair to normal” and “normal to dark.

Hundreds of people are expressing their outrage on social media over the company’s use of the word “normal.”

The bottle referencing “normal” skin is available on Amazon and on Dove’s Australian website. The company uses the word “medium,” however, on bottles sold in the U.K.

The product doesn’t appear to be listed on the U.S. website.

We reached out to the company for comment and will update when we hear back.

Here are some reactions from offended customers. 

 

