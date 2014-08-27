Dove Bottle Implies That White Skin Is 'Normal'

Dove is under fire for implying that white skin is “normal” on bottles of self-tanning lotion.

The “summer glow” lotion is available for two skin types: “Fair to normal” and “normal to dark.“

Hundreds of people are expressing their outrage on social media over the company’s use of the word “normal.”

The bottle referencing “normal” skin is available on Amazon and on Dove’s Australian website. The company uses the word “medium,” however, on bottles sold in the U.K.

The product doesn’t appear to be listed on the U.S. website.

We reached out to the company for comment and will update when we hear back.

Here are some reactions from offended customers.

So…. MY SKIN ISN’T “NORMAL” TO YOU DOVE? RT @hatfulofalex: Dear @Dove , What skin colour is ‘normal’ ?!? pic.twitter.com/lKi8W3VFPE

— James (@NativeAzTeXan) August 26, 2014

@dove so because my skin is dark it is not considered normal?

— Deborah Lynn (@DeborahLynn_) August 26, 2014

Would be nice if @dove could answer @hatfulofalex question – what skin colour is normal?

— Lauren (@RedKitten) August 26, 2014

I use @dove soap and have done so for years. Now I guess I need to find another soap to wash my dark, non-“normal” skin with. Shitheads.

— no (@__BackToBlack) August 26, 2014

.Dove i have dark skin. but you say there’s such thing as normal skin. so what are you try implying exactly?

— The QuaintrELLE (@elledub_1920) August 26, 2014

