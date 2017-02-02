Dove blasts Trump administration in new ad

Facebook/Dove Dove is taking shots at the Trump administration.

Dove has taken a shot at the Trump administration with its latest ad.

The two-page print ad features the hashtag “#AlternativeFacts” and claims Dove’s new antiperspirant is “a really good listener,” boosts your WiFi signal, can find lost socks, and rhymes with “orange.”

It also claims the product can remember distant relatives’ names and can “plan your next holiday at a competitive rate.”

The hashtag is a reference to the term coined by Trump senior adviser Kellyanne Conway to describe false claims by White House press secretary Sean Spicer about attendance at the presidential inauguration.

The ad ran in multiple newspapers in the UK, but hasn’t been released in the US, AdWeek reports.

This is the second time that Unilever, the company that owns Dove, has gone after the Trump administration, as AdWeek points out.

Last week the company’s Pot Noodles brand released an ad suggesting that if Trump can be elected president, then anyone can.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

NOW WATCH: Doritos were originally Disneyland trash



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.