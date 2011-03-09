American Apparel's Dov Charney Accused Of Forcing Employee Into Sex Act In $260M Suit

Photo: dovcharney via Flickr

American Apparel’s Dov Charney just received the most serious lawsuit yet.Charney is being sued for $260 million for forcing himself on a teen employee. He has previously dodged lawsuits claiming sexual harassment, as well as non litigious-claims about a sexually charged work environment.



Descriptions of the suit from the Daily News:

She alleges that in April 2009, Charney invited her to his Manhattan apartment, opened the door wearing nothing but underpants and “forced her to go down on her knees just inside the front door and perform fellatio upon him.”

He then threw her on the bed and made her repeat the same sex act, “nearly suffocating her in the process,” the suit says.

“She was then, to all intents and purposes, held prisoner in the apartment for several hours and forced to perform additional sexual acts,” the suit says.

It’s unclear whether the plaintiff – whose name is being withheld by the Daily News – ever reported the incident to police.

Meanwhile the clothing retailer is on the verge of bankruptcy.

