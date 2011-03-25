American Apparel's Dov Charney Accused In Yet Another Sexual Assault Case

Photo: dovcharney via Flickr

Weeks after one serious sexual assault lawsuit, American Apparel CEO Dov Charney has been named in another.Former employee Kimbra Lo filed suit on Wednesday.



Three other women co-signed the suit for undisclosed reasons, saying they were forced to sign arbitration agreements when they were hired by Charney.

Graphic details from the LA Times:

The complaint says Charney began sending Lo “sexual text messages” in July 2010, and that he called her and said “he was masturbating on the phone while they spoke.”

According to the suit, Lo ignored his calls and messages until Charney offered her a modelling and photography job in December, inviting her to meet him in his home to discuss the position.

After she arrived, Charney, wearing only a towel, “violently kissed her” and forced her to perform sexual acts, the suit alleges.

Afterward, Lo’s mother called Charney and told the company founder and majority owner to stay away from her daughter, “whereupon Charney begged forgiveness and admitted he had a problem,” according to the suit, which was first reported by the New York Times.

Earlier this month Charney was accused of forcing then-18 year old Irene Morales to perform oral sex on him. In recent years he has dodged numerous lawsuits relating to him and his sexually-charged company.

