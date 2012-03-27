Dov Charney Gets Girls In Bikinis To Clean His Factory Roof

American Apparel offers an unusually detailed factory tour on its website. We take this to be a smart branding move after the 2009 illegal immigrant raid and other scandals.



But what the heck is going on with the erotic roof video?

We’re not sure if this is a joke or not. Nothing would surprise us from notorious CEO Dov Charney.

And there could be another problem here, as one reader tells us by email: “Love the hot chicks washing the solar panels! However that said, by standing, laying or placing pressure on the panels cracks the solar cells internal to the panel. Any weight will create micro fractures damaging the panels and reducing output. I know I work at one of these companies building these panels……..have fun!”

See more highlights from the factory tour >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.