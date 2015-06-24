Ousted American Apparel CEO Dov Charney is accused of telling workers to delete 'naughty' messages

Getty Dov Charney

Dov Charney is once again clashing with American Apparel, the company he founded.

Last week, Charney sued David Danzinger, a former board member of American Apparel, for allegedly using defamation to inhibit him from regaining control of the brand, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The complaint asserts that American Apparel’s actions have resulted in “severe, irreparable harm to Charney’s personal and professional reputation,” reports Fashionista.

In a court filing responding to Charney’s defamation suit, American Apparel released details of a six-month independent investigation into the CEO, according to the LA Times.

The filing alleges that Charney called workers “Filipino pigs…with your faces in the trough.”

The LA Times describes more of the claims in detail:

“[He] mimed holding a shotgun to an employee’s forehead; stored footage on company equipment of himself having sex with models and employees; and sent sexually graphic messages to employees. The filing also alleged Charney tried to destroy the evidence, telling employees to delete “naughty” messages.”

Last month, Charney, who was ousted from his role as CEO last year, sued the company for defamation. A few days later, the brand sued him and filed a restraining order.

“Friday’s complaint is yet another example of the habitual nuisance lawsuits that Dov Charney and his lawyer continue to file, and which we continue to defeat (as has been reflected by the recent rulings and stipulations in our favour),” American Apparel said in a statement.

Charney has a notorious reputation, but in 2013 American Apparel’s annual report stated that many claims of his sexual misconduct were false.

American Apparel did not wish to comment beyond the filing.

Charney was suspended from his position as CEO roughly a year ago, despite founding the brand in 1997. Since then, new management has taken over.

Meanwhile, American Apparel’s famously provocative ads have become less sexy.

