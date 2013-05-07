American Apparel's CEO Is Ripping On His Industry's Practices After The Tragedy In Bangladesh

dovcharney via FlickrThe labour practices of big apparel manufacturers have come under criticism again after a building housing several factories in Bangladesh collapsed, leaving some 622 people dead.



The factories produced clothing for retailers including Walmart and Benetton, according to The New York Times.

Recently, American Apparel CEO Dov Charney put out a message criticising the labour practices of the apparel industry, and highlighting his own company’s efforts to promote ethical labour practices.

“The apparel industry’s relentless and blind pursuit of the lowest possible wages cannot be sustained over time, ethically or fiscally,” Charney writes. “As labour and transportation costs increase worldwide, exploitation will not only be morally offensive and dated, it will not even be financially viable.”

In an emailed statement to The Huffington Post he added “The truth of it, and it is important to be said, [is] that the clothes we wear do not have to be at the expense of the lives of others.”

Using low cost workers in less developed parts of the world is not unique to the apparel industry. And this isn’t the first factory disaster in recent months. Back in November, a factory fire killed 120 people, also in Bangladesh.

There’s always outrage and recrimination after things like this happen, but it’s too rarely sustained.

