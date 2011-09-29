10 Reasons Why American Apparel's Dov Charney Is A Brilliant Leader

Photo: dovcharney via Flickr

Dov Charney, founder of American Apparel, is one of the most eccentric and controversial CEOs in America. He’s constantly caught in headlines for sexual harassment and is blamed for pushing American Apparel to the brink of bankruptcy.But in spite of these troubles, Charney is in many ways brilliant businessman.



He built American Apparel from a single store in L.A. into a global name brand, now with 254 retail stores in 20 countries — thanks to his ability to execute on his vision for the company.

“I want to be remembered as one of the great CEOs of our time and of my generation. And I think that I’m gonna make them proud,” he once said. “That’s my plan.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.