Victoria's Secret Model Says She Feels 'Guilty' For Making Other Women Feel Insecure

Victoria’s Secret model Doutzen Kroes is one of the most recognisable models in the world.

But Kroes, 28, told The New York Post she sometimes feels “guilty” for promoting a flawless image.

“Sometimes it makes me feel guilty now that I am in this profession that makes certain girls insecure,” Kroes said. “I always say, I don’t look like the picture . . . If you put me in bad light with no hair and makeup, it’s not good . . . I wake up sometimes like, this is not what I see when I look at the magazine, who is this visitor in the bathroom?”

Doutzen doesn’t look too different without PhotoShop, as evidenced by these images that leaked last year:

Last year, Victoria’s Secret model Cameron Russell said she felt guilty for promoting an image that is unattainable for most women.

Russell, who has appeared in countless magazine spreads, credited her success to “winning the genetic lottery.”



