"I've Just Doused Myself In Petrol And Now I'm Going To Set Myself Alight": Chilling Words Of A Bank Scam Victim

After taking out a £15,000 loan, a British man paid £4,345 for payment protection insurance, in case loss of work or sickness prevented him from making monthly payments. When he lost a leg in a car crash, however, the loan was not covered by his insurance.



Soon the loan had swelled to a £250,000 ($400,000) debt and Byron Fraser threatened to kill himself.

Complaints about payment protection insurance are common in England, which led the government to ban it in 2009.

Daily Mail Columnist Steve Boggan talked to Fraser when he was on the brink:

Byron Fraser’s voice is trembling as he talks to me on his mobile phone. ‘I’ve built a barricade but the police are kicking it down,’ he tells me. ‘And there’s another thing. I’ve doused myself in petrol. If they come through the door I’m going to set myself alight.’

The sound of frantic banging in the background tells me there are only seconds to spare, but somehow I manage to persuade this desperate man to put down his matches long enough for me to call Lincolnshire Police.

More at Daily Mail >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.