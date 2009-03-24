Ex-Googler Doug Merrill Already Out At EMI

EMI just announced that former Google VP of engineering, Douglas Merrill, has stepped down from his post as the label’s digital president. His former subordinate, Cory Ondrejka, will now be executive vice president of digital marketing.

The label explains the change as being part of a reorganization in which the company plans to integrate the digital or new media side of its business into the label as a whole and no longer operate it as a separate divison. The move makes sense, since digital sales are growing and becoming an increasingly important source of revenue for the labels.

But, we find it odd that as part of the shakeup, Merrill, a high-profile hire from Google last year, is out and his deputy, who previously developed Second Life, now seems to be the top digital exec at the label.

In his new job, Ondrejka will help advance the company’s digital marketing to improve the interaction between the label’s artists and fans.

