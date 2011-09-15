FASHION WEEK: Highlights From Douglas Hannant's Wild Show

Meredith Galante
Fashion Week Douglas Hannant

Photo: Meredith Galante/Business Insider

Fashion designer Douglas Hannant put on a lively show with 42 looks Wednesday in the Terrace room at The Plaza Hotel for a small group of fashion insiders and away from the madness of Lincoln centre.In his show notes, Hannant said he channeled Shanghai high society in the 1930s for the outfits. He also announced the launch of Douglas Hannant handbags available exclusively at his boutique.

The models wore a lot of colour and patterns, and mostly gowns. They made a statement with extremely teased and crimped hair.

The opening look, worn by stunning model Hannare Blauuboer, was a ivory corded lace blouse over mesh slim pants with a canvas tote. Her bleached blond hair and statement sunglasses made us think that Lady Gaga was going to do the cat walk next.

The show ended with the models walking out to Gaga’s “Born This Way” and then so did our time at Fashion Week.

The scene at the Plaza Hotel

Hard to believe, but those wild looks in the background belonged to the guests and not the models

Hannare opened the show

This shot is all glamor

Teased hair was all the rage

So were crimps, for better or worse

This hairdo must have stood a foot high

This was our view from the third row

We thought the fabric and pattern of this dress was perfect for spring

Close-up of the pattern

Crimps and sunglasses--what a combination

Douglas Hannant incorporated the most prints into his show out of anyone we saw

Such a tease

In the show notes, the designer talks of Pu-Yi, the last emperor of dynastic China. Pu-Yi embraced the life of luxury a little too much and died of an opium addiction

A lavender camouflage dress

It's hard to tell in this photo, but that dress is completely sheer

Chic, with a collar

Lavender Jacquard dress worn by model Daniella

A close up of the last look, a turquoise Jacquard dress

We snagged two gift bags

There wasn't much inside, but we're now the proud owners of eye-lash growth serum

Yoga at Fashion Week?

