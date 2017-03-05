UKIP MP says it would be 'churlish' for Nigel Farage not to be honoured by the Queen for Brexit role

LONDON — UKIP’s only MP Douglas Carswell has said it is only fair that Nigel Farage is honoured by the Queen for successfully campaigning for Britain to leave the European Union.

Speaking on ITV politics show “Peston on Sunday,” Carswell said: “It would be churlish for Nigel not to get an honour that recognises his contribution.”

Carswell made the comment amid claims that he attempted to block manoeuvres to get Farage a knighthood in December. Farage said the MP responded negatively to the plan because he was “consumed with jealousy and a desire to hurt both UKIP and me.”

But Carswell told “Peston on Sunday” that he was asked to lobby after decisions had been made about the who would be recognised in the Queen’s New Year’s honours. “I was asked to close the stable door after the horse had bolted,” he said. “I didn’t want to block it.”

Earlier on Sunday, UKIP leader Paul Nuttall told “The Andrew Marr Show” that if it is proven that Carswell lobbied for Farage then “I don’t see a problem.” Carswell also backed Nuttall after he lost out on a seat in the House of Commons in the bruising Stoke-on-Trent Central by-election last month.

“I think Paul is great — I’m 100% behind him,” the UKIP MP said.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.