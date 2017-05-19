Douglas Carswell: 3 reasons why the Leave campaign won

Business Insider spoke with Douglas Carswell, author of “Rebel: How to Overthrow the Emerging Oligarchy”

about why the Leave campaign won the EU Referendum.

He said: “The second reason why we won the referendum campaign is because we made sure that the right people ran the right sort of campaign. Instead of the angry nativist face of Euroscepticism that we so often see and here, we made sure that moderate, sensible, decent people were the voice of the campaign.”

Produced by David Ibekwe. Filmed by Leon Siciliano

