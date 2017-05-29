Douglas Carswell: This is why Brexit will be good for the UK

Business Insider spoke with Douglas Carswell, author of “Rebel: How to Overthrow the Emerging Oligarchy”

about why Brexit will be good for Britain.

He said: “The really significant change from the Brexit vote is that we’re now free to negotiate those new relations with the rest of the world. That’s where the growth is and that’s where Britain has to be.”

“Leaving the European Union means that we’re leaving a stagnant, cramped customs union, and we’re in a position to open ourselves up to global free trade.

“I think that means we’re going to be more prosperous and we’re going to see our economy grow faster than if we stayed behind.”

Produced by David Ibekwe. Filmed by Leon Siciliano

